Rain in sight, but no relief from heat: Why Mumbai will stay at 35°C despite pre-monsoon showers

After reeling under above-normal temperatures throughout the month, Mumbai and its neighbouring districts are set to experience the first spell of pre-monsoon showers, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) sounding a yellow alert in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) starting April 1.

While Thane and Raigad districts have been placed under a yellow alert owing to the possibility of thunderstorms and moderate rain, Mumbai and Palghar districts are slated to receive light rain and thunderstorms until April 2.

Over the past couple of days, parts of Maharashtra have been experiencing heavy rain and thunderstorm activity. On Monday, Pune, Nashik, and pockets of Marathwada and western Maharashtra experienced hail and heavy showers. Data showed that between Monday and Tuesday morning, IMD stations like Satara recorded 36 mm rainfall, Pune-Pashan 46 mm, and Jalgaon 14 mm.