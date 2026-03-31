Rain in sight, but no relief from heat: Why Mumbai will stay at 35°C despite pre-monsoon showers

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After reeling under above-normal temperatures throughout the month, Mumbai and its neighbouring districts are set to experience the first spell of pre-monsoon showers, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) sounding a yellow alert in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) starting April 1.
While Thane and Raigad districts have been placed under a yellow alert owing to the possibility of thunderstorms and moderate rain, Mumbai and Palghar districts are slated to receive light rain and thunderstorms until April 2.
Over the past couple of days, parts of Maharashtra have been experiencing heavy rain and thunderstorm activity. On Monday, Pune, Nashik, and pockets of Marathwada and western Maharashtra experienced hail and heavy showers. Data showed that between Monday and Tuesday morning, IMD stations like Satara recorded 36 mm rainfall, Pune-Pashan 46 mm, and Jalgaon 14 mm.
Starting Wednesday, rain is expected to sweep the Konkan region, with the IMD forecasting light rain and moderate activity in Mumbai. However, Mumbai and Palghar have not been placed under alerts even as a yellow warning has been sounded in Thane and Raigad districts, which encompass parts of Navi Mumbai.
Issuing warnings until April 2, the weather bureau has stated that there is a likelihood of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, moderate rainfall, and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph in isolated pockets of Thane and Raigad.
Speaking to The Indian Express, Mahesh Palawat from Skymet Weather Services, said, “Currently, there is a cyclonic circulation over southwest Rajasthan, and moisture-laden winds will also be coming from the Arabian Sea. The system’s impact will be felt across Central India and in Maharashtra. However, heavier rain activity will be recorded across North Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, as against the Mumbai region, which will experience patchy showers over the next couple of days.”
The region is prone to pre-monsoon showers during the summer months, until the full-fledged southwest monsoon begins in June. According to the IMD’s historical records from 1971 to 2020, Maharashtra receives an average of 26.2 mm of pre-monsoon showers between March and May.
Despite the onset of pre-monsoon showers, Mumbai and its neighbouring districts are unlikely to see relief from the heat, with the weather bureau forecasting highs of up to 35 degrees Celsius till April 2. Weather observers attributed the high temperatures to pre-monsoon showers that typically lash the region in the evenings.
“By the time pre-monsoon showers and thunder activity occur in the evening, the city already clocks in high temperatures during the day. Furthermore, the showers only bring brief respite as a significant drop in temperatures follows after prolonged periods of heavy rain,” explained Palawat.
While MMR will experience moderate showers until April 2, the IMD has issued warnings for the rest of Maharashtra over the next five days. In light of the IMD’s hail alerts, the Maharashtra state government has issued advisories to mobilise the police and health departments and to temporarily suspend construction activities and large gatherings.
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