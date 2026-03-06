Mumbai records warmest day of the year for second consecutive day

Weather officials said that the rise in temperature has been caused mainly due to an anti-cyclonic circulation.. (Image generated using AI)

FOR THE second consecutive day on Thursday, Mumbai recorded the hottest day of the year as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded a maximum temperature of 38.9 degrees. Earlier on Wednesday, Mumbai recorded a maximum temperature of 38.7 degrees, which was the then highest day temperature. Prior to that, Mumbai recorded the warmest day of this year on February 21, with a temperature surpassing 36.3 degrees.

Meanwhile, the IMD’s coastal observatory recorded 36.2 degrees. Since the maximum temperature surpassed the 36 degrees benchmark for two days in a row, the weather bureau continued its heatwave warning till Saturday morning.

Speaking to the Indian Express, weather officials said that the rise in temperature has been caused mainly due to an anti-cyclonic circulation. This comes a week after the city recorded a pleasant weather condition along with sea breeze.