Mumbai’s hottest April day in 4 years: IMD records 37.8 degrees Celsius; temperature to drop from today

Mumbai experienced one of its hottest days in the past four years on Monday.

At 37.8 degrees Celsius, 5 degrees Celsius above normal, April 20 was the hottest day recorded in April in the city since 2016, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD)’s Santacruz weather station. The maximum temperature in south Mumbai on Monday was almost 3 degrees Celsius above normal with the Colaba weather station recording 35.2 degrees Celsius.

The highest maximum temperature in the last 10 years was recorded on April 22, 2014, at 39 degrees Celsius. The all-time high April maximum temperature for Mumbai is 42.2 degrees Celsius, recorded on April 14, 1952.

“The suburbs remained warmer as compared to the city on April 19. However, weather models are indicating a drop in temperatures from Tuesday. The temperature is expected to drop in the coming days in the Konkan region, including Mumbai,” said KS Hosalikar, deputy director general, western region, IMD.

A clear sky has been predicted for Tuesday with day and night temperatures expected at 36 and 25 degrees Celsius respectively.

The night temperature in the city and suburbs was 2 degrees Celsius above normal on Monday, while humidity levels were much lower than previous days at 62 per cent in south Mumbai and 31 per cent in the suburbs.

Location-wise the maximum temperature on Monday was recorded at Jogeshwari Link road at 39.7 degrees Celsius, followed by Borivali east at 39.40 degrees Celsius and Goregaon at 38.8 degrees Celsius.

