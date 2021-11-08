scorecardresearch
Sunday, November 07, 2021
Mumbai: With low pressure area over Arabian Sea, rain cools city and suburbs

According to the seven-day forecast by the India Meteorological Department weather bureau, the maximum temperature in the city will increase in the next two days touching 36 degrees Celsius.

Written by Sanjana Bhalerao | Mumbai |
Updated: November 8, 2021 12:18:32 am
weather report, weather forecast, IMD, Mumbai, thundershower, rainfall, Thane, Navi Mumbai, India Meteorological Department, MaharashtraOn Friday, the maximum temperature before rainfall was recorded at 37 degrees Celsius by the IMD’s Santacruz observatory, which was the second-highest maximum temperature in November since 2016. Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty

After light rain and thundershowers in Mumbai and adjoining districts in the last two days, the maximum temperature was recorded below normal on Sunday. The day temperature was a degree below normal at 32.8 degrees Celsius.

Weather forecast |Low pressure system to bring more rain over Tamil Nadu

On Friday, the maximum temperature before rainfall was recorded at 37 degrees Celsius by the IMD’s Santacruz observatory, which was the second-highest maximum temperature in November since 2016.

The drizzle on Friday evening started from parts of the island city and continued over suburbs like Chembur, Goregaon and the neighbouring cities of Thane and Navi Mumbai.

Dr Jayanta Sarkar, scientist and head at IMD Mumbai, said the city experienced rain due to a well-marked low-pressure area over the east-central Arabian Sea. “From Sunday onwards it will reduce,” added Sarkar.   The IMD has forecast dry weather this week. In the 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Sunday, the IMD’s Colaba observatory recorded 1.8 mm of rainfall, while the Santacruz observatory witnessed only trace rainfall.

