In relief from the heat, Mumbai receives light rains

Mumbai received light rains on Monday night, bringing in some relief from the heat. According to the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Colaba observatory, 3.4 mm of rainfall, categorised as light rain, was recorded overnight. The city is likely to receive more light showers this week.

As per the 24 hours forecast, Mumbai is likely to witness generally cloudy skies today, with the possibility of light rain or drizzle in the evening or night.

However, the humidity levels increase due to the light rains. At IMD’s Santacruz observatory (representative of the city), relative humidity on Tuesday morning was at 71 per cent. At Colaba, it was 87 per cent. The relative humidity is 90 and above during the monsoon season.

Following the rains, the minimum temperature recorded at the Colaba observatory was a degree below normal at 27 degrees Celsius. At Santacruz, the temperature was 29.2 degrees Celsius, a degree above normal.

According to the seven-day forecast, Mumbai is likely to record its first pre-monsoon showers of the season this week. While cloudy skies are expected for most of the week, rain and thunderstorms are likely on May 28 and 29.

Meanwhile, since May 20, the southwest monsoon has not progressed and is passing over the Bay of Bengal. The normal dates for the monsoon to cover Maharashtra are June 12 to June 15. This time too, the monsoon is likely to reach the state around the same time. The official date for the arrival of the monsoon over Mumbai is June 11.