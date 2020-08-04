Mumbai Rains, Weather Today Live Updates: Red alert issued, extremely heavy showers for two days

Waterlogging in Dadar after a heavy downpour. (Express Photo: Nirmal Harindran) Waterlogging in Dadar after a heavy downpour. (Express Photo: Nirmal Harindran)

Mumbai Rains Live Updates: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert in Mumbai, warning of “extremely heavy” rainfall in the city on Tuesday and Wednesday. With Mumbai, Thane and Raigad district expected to receive showers for the next 48 hours, the state disaster management unit and fire brigade have been put on standby to conduct rescue and relief work.

Due to the forecast, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has advised all offices and establishments in the city, barring emergency services, to remain closed today. People have been advised to avoid leaving their homes.

Several areas are waterlogged in the city, hampering the movement of people. Transport services on the main and harbour lines of Vadala and Parel remain suspended. However, shuttle services between Vashi, Panvel and Kalyan are operating as of now, Mumbai’s Central Rail Chief Public Relations Officer confirmed.

The high tide is expected to set in at 12.47 pm. This spell of rain marks Mumbai’s second since mid-July. The intensity of rain is likely to decrease from August 6.