scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 04, 2020
Top News
Live now

Mumbai Rains, Weather Today Live Updates: Red alert issued, extremely heavy showers for two days

Mumbai Rains, Weather Forecast Today Live News Updates: Due to the forecast, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has advised all offices and establishments in the city, barring emergency services, to remain closed today. People have been advised to avoid leaving their homes.

By: Express Web Desk | Mumbai | Updated: August 4, 2020 9:44:43 am
mumbai rains, mumbai rains today, mumbai heavy rains, rain in mumbai, mumbai rains today live update, mumbai weather, mumbai rains live, mumbai rains forecast, mumbai rains forecast today, mumbai weather, mumbai weather today, mumbai weather forecast, mumbai weather forecast today, mumbai forecast Waterlogging in Dadar after a heavy downpour. (Express Photo: Nirmal Harindran)

Mumbai Rains Live Updates: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert in Mumbai, warning of “extremely heavy” rainfall in the city on Tuesday and Wednesday. With Mumbai, Thane and Raigad district expected to receive showers for the next 48 hours, the state disaster management unit and fire brigade have been put on standby to conduct rescue and relief work.

Due to the forecast, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has advised all offices and establishments in the city, barring emergency services, to remain closed today. People have been advised to avoid leaving their homes.

Several areas are waterlogged in the city, hampering the movement of people. Transport services on the main and harbour lines of Vadala and Parel remain suspended. However, shuttle services between Vashi, Panvel and Kalyan are operating as of now, Mumbai’s Central Rail Chief Public Relations Officer confirmed. 

The high tide is expected to set in at 12.47 pm. This spell of rain marks Mumbai’s second since mid-July. The intensity of rain is likely to decrease from August 6.

Live Blog

Mumbai Rains, Weather Today Live Updates: Red alert issued by IMD; 'extremely heavy' rainfall expected; state disaster management unit and fire brigade on standby; BMC asks offices to remain closed; people advised to stay indoors.

09:44 (IST)04 Aug 2020
Tides to hit a high of 4.45 meters today: BMC

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation(BMC) has warned an expected tide of 4.45 meters at 12:47 pm today when the tide would be at its peak.

09:32 (IST)04 Aug 2020
Rain recorded at different IMD stations

According to IMD, rainfall recorded at other places in the city till 8.30 am Tuesday

Dahisar-254mm 

Mahalaxmi-180mm

Mira Road-273mm

Ram Mandir-230mm

Bhayander-156mm

Ratnagiri-189mm 

Sindhudurg-158mm

09:21 (IST)04 Aug 2020
Mumbai records the highest 24 hours rain since August 2017 

Following the red alert issued by IMD, the santa cruz observatory recorded 268.6mm of rainfall and Colaba station recorded 252.2mm falling under extremely heavy rain and Thane recorded very heavy rainfall of 120mm till 8.30 am on Tuesday. This is the highest 24 hours rain in the last 3 years in August.

mumbai rains, mumbai rains today, mumbai heavy rains, rain in mumbai, mumbai rains today live update, mumbai weather, mumbai rains live, mumbai rains forecast, mumbai rains forecast today, mumbai weather, mumbai weather today, mumbai weather forecast, mumbai weather forecast today, mumbai forecast Top angle view of the Fort and the eastern waterfront from Taj Hotel. (Express File Photo: Amit Chakravarty)

Mumbai rains, weather today live updates:

While IMD issued an orange alert for Monday, Mumbai witnessed light rainfall on the day. IMD's santacruz observatory recorded 4mm of rain while the Colaba station recorded 7 mm of rain till 5.30 pm yesterday.

"A low pressure Area has formed over the north Bay of Bengal on today, the 04th August 2020. As a result, the monsoon trough which is presently in the near normal position is likely to become active during the next 2-3 days. Widespread rainfall with scattered heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy falls is very likely over Konkan & Goa (including Mumbai)during 4th to 5th August" read IMD's Tuesday bulletin.

Pune, Kolhapur and Satara are also likely to receive heavy showers on Tuesday and Wednesday.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd