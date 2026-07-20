Mumbai weather forecast: IMD sounds orange alert, heavy rains likely this week; Thane, Palghar on alert too

Mumbai rains today: Mumbai woke up to heavy rains on Monday morning after a long dry spell, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) sounding an orange alert for the city on Tuesday, July 21, predicting heavy to extremely heavy showers this week.

On Monday, the IMD had sounded multiple yellow nowcast warnings. However, they were later upgraded to an orange nowcast warning, owing to the possibility of moderate to intense spells of rain over a span of three hours.

Even as the city has been experiencing intermittent spells of moderate rainfall since Saturday, rains are expected to intensify starting Tuesday, with the possibility of ‘heavy rainfall in isolated pockets’.