Mumbai weather forecast: IMD sounds orange alert, heavy rains likely this week; Thane, Palghar on alert too

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Mumbai rains today: Mumbai woke up to heavy rains on Monday morning after a long dry spell, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) sounding an orange alert for the city on Tuesday, July 21, predicting heavy to extremely heavy showers this week.
On Monday, the IMD had sounded multiple yellow nowcast warnings. However, they were later upgraded to an orange nowcast warning, owing to the possibility of moderate to intense spells of rain over a span of three hours.
Even as the city has been experiencing intermittent spells of moderate rainfall since Saturday, rains are expected to intensify starting Tuesday, with the possibility of ‘heavy rainfall in isolated pockets’.
Rains will intensify from Tuesday, July 21, with the IMD issuing an orange warning in Mumbai and Thane and Palghar till Wednesday, July 22, morning.
However, the weather observers maintained that the upcoming rain spell is unlikely to match the intensity of rainfall that battered the city in the first week of July.
In the next 24 hours, coastal Mumbai may experience heavy rains as the IMD has issued a yellow warning in the city. Thane and Palghar, too, have been on an orange alert for heavy rains.
The IMD yellow and orange alerts mark the comeback of rainfall in the city, which has been receiving sparse showers since July 10. Previously, Mumbai’s Santacruz station received over 1,000 mm rainfall between July 1 and July 7 when incessant downpour swept the Konkan region owing to confluence of several active weather systems.
July is the city’s wettest month of the year, when Mumbai receives an average of 920 mm rain. Through Sunday night, Mumbai received moderate to heavy rainfall after receiving light spells of rainfall over the past two weeks.
Data from the weather bureau showed that between 8.30 am on Sunday and Monday, the suburban observatory in Santacruz recorded 88.4 mm rainfall and the Colaba coastal observatory remained relatively dry at 5.3 mm rainfall.
The uptick in rains across the region has also spurred a spike in the lake levels with the seven lakes catering to Mumbai’s daily water needs has gone up to 7.82 lakh million litres or 54.05 percent of the total capacity.
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