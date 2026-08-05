Mumbai weather: Light showers expected today; Thane on heavy rainfall alert

Mumbai IMD weather forecast: Monsoon in Mumbai and the neighbouring areas of Thane and Palghar has started to recede after weeks of heavy rainfall. Mumbai on Wednesday, August 5, woke up to an overcast sky and light rain lashing the city. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), while Mumbai may continue to witness moderate rainfall, neighbouring Thane and Raigad can experience thunderstorms, lightning and heavy rainfall amid a yellow alert.

Earlier, the IMD had predicted no alert and light to moderate rainfall in Thane, Raigad, and Palghar districts in Maharashtra in the coming days. However, the warning has been upgraded to yellow.