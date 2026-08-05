Mumbai weather: Light showers expected today; Thane on heavy rainfall alert

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Mumbai IMD weather forecast: Monsoon in Mumbai and the neighbouring areas of Thane and Palghar has started to recede after weeks of heavy rainfall. Mumbai on Wednesday, August 5, woke up to an overcast sky and light rain lashing the city. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), while Mumbai may continue to witness moderate rainfall, neighbouring Thane and Raigad can experience thunderstorms, lightning and heavy rainfall amid a yellow alert.
Earlier, the IMD had predicted no alert and light to moderate rainfall in Thane, Raigad, and Palghar districts in Maharashtra in the coming days. However, the warning has been upgraded to yellow.
Amid steady spells of rainfall, Mumbai recorded at least 11 cases of short circuits, 10 cases of tree collapses, and four cases of partial house collapses across the city in the past 24 hours.
Over time, the intensity of rainfall is expected to ease across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, as well as in the extended Konkan belt of Maharashtra. Mumbai, Thane and Palghar will receive light to moderate rainfall until Sunday, August 9. Then, starting Thursday, August 6, the rain activity is expected to ease in the three cities.
Mumbai typically receives an average of 560.8 mm rainfall in August. Last month, the city’s suburban recording station logged 1,492 mm rainfall between July 1 and July 30, marking a positive departure of nearly 66 percent above the actual average rainfall.
Between Tuesday and Wednesday morning, the IMD observatories in Santacruz and Colaba recorded 13.5 mm and 10 mm rainfall, respectively. The heaviest showers were recorded in the western suburbs at an average of 17.56 mm rainfall, followed by 17 mm in the western suburbs and 13.06 mm across the island city division.
During the same period, Navi Mumbai’s Digha area received 32.80 mm rainfall, followed by 23 mm in Airoli, 19 mm in Belapur, 18.60 mm in Koparkhairne, 15.60 mm in Vashi and 11 mm in Nerul.
Since June 1, Mumbai’s Santacruz observatory has recorded 1,980.6 mm of rain, while Navi Mumbai has received 2,059 mm of rainfall between June 1 and today.
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