At 35 degrees, Mumbai experiences scorching heat despite rain forecast

Mumbai is trapped in a classic pre-monsoon "weather tug-of-war" as an anticyclonic circulation battles a moisture-laden trough. (Image generated using AI)

Despite forecasts of rain and light showers in pockets of Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Mumbai and its neighbouring districts sweltered under scorching heat as temperatures touched 35 degrees in the city on Tuesday. The conditions are here to stay, as per meteorologists.

Starting Thursday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued dual warnings for Mumbai, Thane and Raigad districts – a yellow warning of hot and humid conditions alongside thunderstorms and light showers – Friday.

On Tuesday, the city and its neighbouring pockets woke up to cloudy skies with pockets like Navi Mumbai and interiors of Thane district including Murbad witnessing light spells of rainfall.