At 35 degrees, Mumbai experiences scorching heat despite rain forecast

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Despite forecasts of rain and light showers in pockets of Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Mumbai and its neighbouring districts sweltered under scorching heat as temperatures touched 35 degrees in the city on Tuesday. The conditions are here to stay, as per meteorologists.
Starting Thursday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued dual warnings for Mumbai, Thane and Raigad districts – a yellow warning of hot and humid conditions alongside thunderstorms and light showers – Friday.
On Tuesday, the city and its neighbouring pockets woke up to cloudy skies with pockets like Navi Mumbai and interiors of Thane district including Murbad witnessing light spells of rainfall.
Amid cloudy skies, the IMD issued at least three nowcast warnings for Mumbai, Thane and Raigad districts which encompasses Navi Mumbai, throughout the day. Despite the rain forecasts, the city reeled under high temperatures and humidity on Tuesday.
Data furnished by the IMD showed that the suburban station in Santacruz logged 34.9 degrees, which is 1.3 degrees above the normal, while the Colaba coastal observatory clocked in at 33.5 degrees.
According to meteorologists, the city is poised to reel under rising temperatures in the week ahead. Between Thursday and Friday, the IMD has issued a yellow warning of hot and humid conditions in Mumbai, Thane and Raigad districts alongside forecasts of light to moderate rainfall and thunderstorms, post afternoon.
In Mumbai, temperatures are slated to escalate over 37 degrees by Friday while also experiencing light rainfall and thundershowers.
Scientists at IMD Mumbai have attributed the disparity in weather conditions within a short duration to an active trough as well as an anticyclonic circulation, which has led to influx of both heat and moisture.
Currently, an active trough stretches from the upper air cyclonic circulation over North Chhattisgarh to Comorin area across Telangana, Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu at 0.9 km above mean sea level.
“At present, there is an anticyclonic circulation over Maharashtra, which is responsible for high temperatures during the summer month.
Alongside this, there is a trough running from Chattisgarh to Comorin area, which has led to discontinuity. The trough is responsible for bringing thunderstorms over parts of Maharashtra, and led to availability of moisture. Due to these systems, the region is not only experiencing humidity but also rain activity. Due to the cloud cover during Tuesday morning, humidity remained higher, leading to uncomfortable conditions,” said Sushma Nair, scientist at IMD Mumbai.
Nair said that such weather systems are a typical feature of pre monsoon showers.
Eliminating the possibility of heavy downpour, Nair maintained that Mumbai is poised to experience only light showers until April 25.
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