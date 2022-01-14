Cold-like conditions continue in Mumbai, temperature remains below normal

The cold-like conditions continued in Mumbai on Friday, with the minimum and maximum temperatures being below normal. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast for the next 24 hours, the minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to rise and hover around 18 degrees and 28 degrees Celsius, respectively.

On Thursday, the minimum temperature recorded by the IMD Colaba observatory was 18 degrees Celsius, which was 1.4 degrees below normal. The IMD Santacruz observatory recorded a minimum temperature of 16 degrees Celsius, 1.3 degrees below normal.

The maximum temperatures also continued to stay below 30 degrees Celsius on Thursday; IMD Colaba recorded 27.2 degrees Celsius, three degrees below normal, while IMD Santacruz recorded 28.5 degrees Celsius, 2.4 degrees below normal.

On Monday, the minimum temperature had dipped to the lowest for the season at 13.2 degrees Celsius. The lowest minimum temperature last year in January was 14.8 degrees Celsius, and in the year before that, 11.4 degrees Celsius. The all-time lowest minimum temperature was recorded on January 22, 1962, at 7.4 degrees Celsius.