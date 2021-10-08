Mumbai: Weather dept predicts thunderstorm, gusty winds till weekend

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday issued a thunderstorm warning, accompanied by lightning and gusty winds for Mumbai, Thane, south Konkan, central Mahara-shtra, south-central Maharashtra and Marathwada till Sunday.

As per a 48-hour forecast issued at 2 pm, a partly cloudy sky with possibility of rain or thundershowers towards evening is likely in Mumbai.

The weather bureau also issued a nowcast warning (valid for three hours) at 5.30 pm of thunderstorms, accompanied by lightning and moderate to intense spell of rain with gusty winds reaching up 30-40 kmph, at Mumbai, Dhule, Nanded and Solapur. A yellow alert, indicating thunderstorm with lightning and gusty winds at isolated places in Palghar, Thane and Mumbai, has been issued till Sunday.

The IMD also predicted thunderstorms, lightning and heavy rain in Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg till the end of this week.

For the fourth day this week, Mumbai city and suburbs witnessed thunder and lightning in the evening. Light rain was also recorded in evening in most parts of the city.

In 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Thursday, IMD’s Colaba observatory recorded 26.2 mm of rain, while the Santacruz observatory recorded 6.5 mm of rain.

The day temperature continued to be above normal for the fourth day in a row.

The Santacruz observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 35.8 degrees Celsius, which is four degrees above normal.

Weather bureau officials said the heat will remain trapped closer to the ground and the relative humidity levels will go up.

On Thursday morning, 83 per cent relative humidity levels were recorded at Santacruz observatory.

As per a seven-day forecast, a partly cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers will occur in the city till October 13.