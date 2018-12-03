Mumbai: City witnesses warm days, cooler nights

Even as the days continue to be warm, Mumbai may experience cooler nights as evening temperatures dip to a minimum of 20 degrees Celsius.

According to the weather bureau, however, no major change is expected in the overall weather. Days may see a maximum temperature of 34-35 degree Celsius.

Regional Meteorological Department data shows that in Santacruz observatory, the minimum temperature was recorded at 19 degree Celsius and the maximum was 34 degree on December 2. In Colaba, the maximum temperature was 33.2 degree Celsius and the minimum was 22.5.

Deputy Director General, India Meteorological Department, K S Hosalikar said: “There is no major change expected in the weather. The day temperature will be 34-35 degree Celsius and night will remain at about 20 degree.”

According to weather website, Skymet, dry and warm easterly winds are blowing over Mumbai, hence, the days are warm while the nights are cool.

In the absence of any significant weather system over the city, dry weather is prevailing over the city and adjoining areas. The Air Quality Index stayed at poor (AQI-247).