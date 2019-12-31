Mumbai: Activists to hold month-long anti-CAA protests

Protest against CAA at Kurla on Monday. (Express photo by Amit Chakravarty) Protest against CAA at Kurla on Monday. (Express photo by Amit Chakravarty)

A national coordination committee to discuss the future course of action regarding protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) was held in the city on Monday.

About 100 organisations from across the country participated in the meet, during which a month-long programme was planned to be held across the country, under the banner ‘We The People of India’, organisers said. The committee urged all protestors to hold protests under the same banner-which is also the first four words of the Indian Constitution. So far, at least six protests in January have been planned on a national level under this banner.

Swaraj India National President Yogendra Yadav, Rashtriya Seva Dal President Ganesh Devi, student leader Kanhaiya Kumar, United Against Hate member Umar Khalid and human rights activists Harsh Mander and Medha Patkar were among those present in the meeting.

Yadav said the Centre and state governments are repressing the voice of citizens, adding that several national calls for protests will be made in the coming month. Savitribai Phule Divas (January 3), Bharat Bandh (January 8), Youth Day (January 12), the death anniversary of Rohith Vemula/social justice day (January 17), a morcha with the tricolour (January 26) and Mahatma Gandhi’s death anniversary (January 30) are some dates identified for the programme, Yadav said.

All associations under the banner have declared a clear boycott of CAA, National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR). Efforts will be made to appeal to state governments to declare intent regarding the implementation of NRC in a standard formalised manner, organisers said.

“I have been to Meerut and Muzaffarnagar,” Patkar said. “The state is lying when it says it has not committed any violence. In this 150th year of Mahatma Gandhi’s anniversary, the government has been trampling on Gandhiji’s values.”

