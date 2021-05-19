Mumbai: Waze, Kazi custody extended till June 2

Dismissed Mumbai Police assistant inspector Sachin Waze and suspended cop Riyazuddin Kazi on Wednesday were sent to further judicial custody till June 2.

The two were arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for their alleged involvement in the Ambani security scare case. An application was filed on behalf of Waze by his lawyer Rounak Naik for home food.

The special court has sought a reply from the prison superintendent of Taloja jail, where he is lodged. The lawyer also made a plea that an earlier order regarding providing dental treatment to Waze was not complied with. The court has also directed for a report to be submitted on it.

The NIA has so far arrested five persons in the case, including three former policemen. One of the accused, alleged bookie Naresh Gaur, has sought a bail. The plea is likely to come up for hearing next week.