Mumbai watermelon deaths: Inadequate food samples hamper food department probe

The case pertains to the deaths of four members of the Dokadia family in south Mumbai’s Pydhonie area on April 27.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has been unable to carry out microbiological analysis in the suspected food poisoning case linked to the Pydhonie family deaths due to inadequate quantity of samples collected from the residence, officials said.

The case pertains to the deaths of four members of the Dokadia family in south Mumbai’s Pydhonie area on April 27. According to officials and relatives, the family—Abdullah Dokadia (40), his wife Naseem (35), and their daughters Ayesha (16) and Zainab (13)—fell ill after consuming watermelon late at night and died within hours after developing symptoms such as vomiting and rapid deterioration.

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Investigators have not established a definitive cause of death so far. Preliminary tests by the FDA found no evidence of adulteration in the food samples, and authorities are awaiting forensic and medical reports to determine whether the deaths were due to bacterial contamination, poisoning, or another cause.