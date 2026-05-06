Mumbai watermelon deaths: Inadequate food samples hamper food department probe

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The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has been unable to carry out microbiological analysis in the suspected food poisoning case linked to the Pydhonie family deaths due to inadequate quantity of samples collected from the residence, officials said.
The case pertains to the deaths of four members of the Dokadia family in south Mumbai’s Pydhonie area on April 27. According to officials and relatives, the family—Abdullah Dokadia (40), his wife Naseem (35), and their daughters Ayesha (16) and Zainab (13)—fell ill after consuming watermelon late at night and died within hours after developing symptoms such as vomiting and rapid deterioration.
Investigators have not established a definitive cause of death so far. Preliminary tests by the FDA found no evidence of adulteration in the food samples, and authorities are awaiting forensic and medical reports to determine whether the deaths were due to bacterial contamination, poisoning, or another cause.
As per General Guidelines on Sampling for Microbiological Analysis it is necessary to send samples to 3 different laboratories. For each laboratory, 5 parts of the sample must be taken, totalling 15 sample portions. A minimum quantity of 125 grams per part shall be ensured.
Officials said that in the case of Pydhonie death samples taken for the residence of the victims were not available in sufficient quantity available for microbiological analysis
The available samples fell short of the prescribed quantity. Officials said the watermelon and food samples collected from the residence were significantly below the required volume, while water samples were available only in small millilitres and spices in negligible amounts. “A letter was sent to the labs asking them to conduct microbiological tests, but they informed us that due to insufficient quantity, laboratories could not carry out microbiological analysis,” an official said.
Under standard procedure, samples are typically collected in four parts—one sent for primary analysis and the remaining retained by the Assistant Commissioner of the FDA for legal purposes. For microbiological testing, however, a larger number of portions is required to enable testing across multiple laboratories.
Meanwhile, preliminary findings from Sir J. J. Hospital indicate that the final cause of death is yet to be ascertained. Officials said histopathological examination is still pending, and medical opinion has been reserved until those reports are completed.
Microbiological analysis is critical in suspected food poisoning cases as it helps detect harmful pathogens such as bacteria, viruses, or toxins that may not be identified through routine chemical analysis. Officials said such testing is essential to establish whether contamination occurred during handling, storage, or preparation of food, and to determine a definitive cause of illness or death. Without it, confirming foodborne infection as the source becomes significantly more difficult.
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