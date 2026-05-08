4 of family die after eating watermelon: Police search house again for rat poison remnants

The officer said while in the initial statements they did not probe the family much, they will now be recording the statements of four brothers and two sisters of Abdullah Dokadia who reside near their residence. (File Photo)

With zinc phosphide — primarily used in rat poison — consumption being the cause of death of four members of a family after they ate watermelon, Mumbai Police Friday searched the deceased’s residence once again to see if any rat poison remnants were found.

On the night of April 25, Abdullah Dokadia (40), his wife Nasreen Dokadia (35) and daughters Ayesha (16) and Zainab (13) residing in Pydhonie area of south Mumbai had dinner with five other relatives. Around 1.30am, the family of four ate a watermelon and passed away in the next 12 hours.

“No remnants were found in the house apart from a rat repellent that we had found at their second floor residence on day one. We checked a bottle but it does not contain zinc phosphide but is a herbal concoction,” an officer who was part of the probe said.