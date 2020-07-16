Mumbai: Waterlogging, wall collapses as city receives incessant rain

Heavy rain triggered waterlogging at Dadar East on Wednesday. (Photo by Nirmal Harindran) Heavy rain triggered waterlogging at Dadar East on Wednesday. (Photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Mumbai and its suburbs witnessed incessant and intense spell of rain on Wednesday, resulting in waterlogging in several areas.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert (to be prepared) for Mumbai, Thane and Palghar for Thursday with forecast of “heavy to very heavy rain” at isolated places. The intensity is likely to reduce from Friday.

On Wednesday, IMD’s Santacruz observatory recorded 80.2 mm of rain between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm, while the Colaba station recorded 39.2 mm during the same time period.

While receiving moderate to heavy rainfall since July 1, in the first 15 days of the month, Mumbai has crossed its average rainfall target for July. It has received 912.2 mm (108.50 per cent) of rainfall between July 1 and 15 until 2.30 pm, against the month’s average rainfall of 840.7 mm.

On Wednesday, Hindmata, Dadar TT, Sion Road, Ruia College road in Matunga, Shaikh Mistry Marg in Wadala, BPT colony, Dadar and Andheri subway witnessed waterlogging. The BEST had to divert buses from Sion, Hindmata and Gandhi Market.

A portion of a three-storey building collapsed on Pavwala street near Dreamland Cinema in Grant Road at 1.12 pm, injuring two persons. Five persons were rescued from the building. The BMC reported five incidents of wall collapses, 12 tree falls and 21 short-circuits.

Between 8 am to 12 pm, the western suburbs recorded 45.46 mm of rainfall, followed by island city (43.01 mm) and eastern suburbs (30.79 mm). The intensity of the rain increased in the afternoon in south Mumbai but saw a dip in suburban areas.

According to the location wise rainfall received between 8 am and 6 pm, Bandra fire station recorded “heavy” rain at 101.61 mm, followed by 100.57 mm at Andheri West ward office and 96.99 mm at Versova pumping station.

“Under the influence of a low-level cyclonic circulation over north Konkan in the lower tropospheric levels and an east-west shear zone, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is very likely over Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra and Gujarat during the next five days. In addition, there is high wind convergence along the west coast at lower tropospheric levels,” IMD said in its special bulletin at 6 pm.

Over the past 24 hours, ending at 8.30 am on Wednesday, Colaba observatory recorded 121.6 mm of rain and Santacruz station 96.6 mm.

Maximum rainfall (in 24 hours) was recorded in Malad (161.6 mm), followed by Bandra Kurla Complex (148.6 mm), Kandivali (124 mm) and Chembur (118.2 mm).

