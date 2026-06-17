Tightening the tap: Water supply to pools, construction sites halted in Mumbai

Currently, the city is reeling under a 10 per cent water cut imposed across establishments in Mumbai. (Express Photo by Akash Patil)

Amid an extended dry spell and delayed monsoon, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is set to enforce stricter measures to safeguard existing water stocks. Starting Wednesday, the BMC will temporarily suspend water supply to ongoing construction sites and swimming pools, while also implementing a 20 per cent water cut across Mumbai’s commercial, industrial and sports establishments.

Additionally, the BMC has temporarily suspended approvals for new water connections for all new construction projects and the civic body is set to take legal action against anyone found misusing potable water supplied from the seven lakes.

The decision was announced following an internal review meeting convened on Tuesday, where senior officials took stock of the rapidly depleting lake levels.