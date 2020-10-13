Mumbai: Water supply hit, residents told to stock up for today

Daily, the BMC supplies 3,750 million litres of water to the city.

Owing to the power outage on Monday morning, water supply was affected in many parts of Mumbai.

As it received complaints from several residents in mostly island city and Andheri, the BMC appealed to the people to store water and use it cautiously until supply normalises by Tuesday afternoon.

In a statement, it said, “Power supply in the city was cut off for a few hours this morning, adversely affecting the work of the water treatment plant at Bhandup. As a result, the water supply in the city area was partially affected (with) reduction in water quantity and timing.”

An official from the BMC hydraulics department said, “The supply has been affected in terms of supply pressure. This is basically a cascading effect, and the supply will become normal by tomorrow afternoon.”

The Bhandup water treatment plant requires 45 lakh units of power to run on a monthly basis, which comes to 5.40 crore units a year.

For this, the BMC bears monthly and annual costs of Rs 3.5 crore and Rs 42 crore, respectively.

The civic body also has a solar power unit at the site, with the first phase of the project being completed in 2018.

The BMC has a target of setting up a solar power plant of 20 megawatts in two phases.

This unit will bear around 30 per cent of the energy demand of the Bhandup plant, which treats raw water from four dams before supplying it to Mumbai.

Daily, the BMC supplies 3,750 million litres of water to the city.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd