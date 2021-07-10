Mumbai: Andheri, Vile Parle, parts of Khar to face water supply disruption on July 13

A man and his son carry cans of water home (Express Photo: Abhinav Saha, Representational)

Owing to maintenance work, Andheri East and West wards will face a water cut and low pressure supply on July 13.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will undertake maintenance work of the supply valve on July 13 between 10 am and 10 pm.

Areas that will get water at low pressure or supply that will be disrupted are: Gilbert Hill, Juhu-Koliwada, Four Bangalows, JVPD, Nehru Nagar, all of Vile Parle East, Domestic Airport, Sahar Road, N C Phadke Road, AK Marg, Gundwali Gaothan, Teli Galli, Saiwadi, Jiva Mahale Road, Mogarpada, New Nagardas Road, Old Nagardas Road, Khotwadi, Gazdarbandh, SV Marg (Khar), Linking Road (Khar), Santacruz (West) and Khar (West).

BMC supplies 3850 million litres of water to the city everyday against the demand of around 4000 million litres.