Saturday, Mar 04, 2023
10% water supply cut for 48 hours in 11 municipal wards of Mumbai next week

Civic officials say leakages were reported after a 2,345mm water duct was damaged during construction work on the Kopri Bridge.

“Repair work of the leakages will be taken up between March 9 and 11, during which water supply will be cut. This may also lead to low pressure in certain areas of the city,” a civic official said. (Representative/ Express file photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)
10% water supply cut for 48 hours in 11 municipal wards of Mumbai next week
At least 11 municipal wards of Mumbai will experience a 10 per cent cut in their regular water supply between 10 am March 9 and 10 am on March 11, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said Saturday.

Civic officials said that water leakages were reported after a 2,345mm water duct was damaged during the Thane Municipal Corporations’ construction work on the Kopri Bridge.

“Repair work of the leakages will be taken up between March 9 and 11, during which water supply will be cut. This may also lead to low pressure in certain areas of the city,” a civic official said.

The areas in the eastern suburbs where water supply will be affected will include the T ward (Mulund), S ward (Bhandup, Nahur, Kanjurmarg and Vikhroli), N Ward (Ghatkopar), L Ward (Kurla), M West (Chembur and Tilaknagar) and M East (Govandi and Shivaji Nagar).

The affected areas in the island city will be the A Ward (Nariman Point and Cuffe Parade), B Ward (Dongri and Sandhurst Road), E Ward (Byculla), F/South Ward (Parel and Sewri) and F/North Ward (Matunga and Sion).

First published on: 04-03-2023 at 18:35 IST
