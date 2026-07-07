Mumbai’s water stock jumps 71% in a day after heavy rain

Heavy rainfall across Mumbai's lake catchments has sharply increased water storage in the city's seven reservoirs, offering relief after weeks of declining reserves, though the BMC has retained the 10 per cent water cut (File Photo)

After weeks of worry over shrinking reserves, heavy rain over Mumbai’s lake catchments has given the city’s water stock its biggest boost of the monsoon so far.

The combined storage in the seven lakes supplying Mumbai rose from 16.92 per cent of capacity on Monday to 28.92 per cent on Tuesday morning, a jump of 12 percentage points in 24 hours, according to data released by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). In volume terms, the stock increased by 1.74 lakh million litres, from 2.44 lakh million litres to 4.18 lakh million litres which is a 71 per cent increase.

The rise follows two days of intense rainfall across the lake catchments after a rain deficient June had pushed reservoir levels down to around 6 per cent, forcing the BMC to impose a 10 per cent water cut across the city from June 15. The civic body later tightened restrictions on commercial establishments and construction sites as reserves continued to decline.