Mumbai: Water level in Krishna river rises to 30 feet; alert in Sangli, Karad, Satara

As the water levels in river Krishna increased, the state administration sounded high alert facilitating the shifting of people away from the river banks to safer locations.

The danger level or warning mark for river Krishna is 40 to 45 feet. The incessant rain leading to increased water discharge from the Koyna dam lead to water flowing into the residential areas in Sangli.

At least four gates of the Koyna dam have been opened. The officials said the water discharge will be increased upto 10,000 cusecs from Koyna dam from Friday.

Koyna is one of the biggest dams which plays important role in flood control.

Along with Sangli, red alert sounded for Satara and Karad with disaster management teams rushed to these locations.