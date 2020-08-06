Mumbai: Water enters JJ hospital emergency ward, trees uprooted on KEM campus

JJ Hospital staffers wade through ankle-deep water following heavy rain on Wednesday. JJ Hospital staffers wade through ankle-deep water following heavy rain on Wednesday.

The heavy rain that lashed South Mumbai Wednesday led to flooding at JJ Hospital, the state’s largest government health facility.

The hospital’s emergency ward, located on the ground floor was inundated, forcing patients, their family members and hospital staff to wade through ankle-deep water. The authorities later shifted patients to the wards on the upper floors. The hospital is not a Covid-19 facility.

The lobby, waiting area outside MRI/CT scan facilities, the radiology department, and superintendent’s office were also flooded. The hospital premises, right up to the front gates, were also waterlogged.

The BMC had deployed water pumps, which were at work until late evening to bail out water. “We have received several calls throughout the day from other areas regarding waterlogging. Our staff is at the hospital, and trying to drain excess water,” a BMC spokesperson said. It was late in the night when the civic body accomplished the task.

E ward Assistant Commissioner, Makarand Dagadkhaire, visited the hospital later in the day. He said a de-watering pump would be stationed at the hospital for future use. A suction pump has currently been kept at the hospital.

Hospital dean Dr Ranjit Mankeshwar said the entire Nagpada area around the hospital is low-lying and prone to flooding every monsoon. “We called BMC to pump out water in the evening. The region in and outside the hospital is flooded,” he said.

A doctor from the gynaecology department, who stays on JJ Hospital campus, said the downpour was so heavy that water had seeped into her second floor apartment as well through the walls. “We are trying to bail out the water using buckets,” the doctor said.

The hospital’s general OPD services were hit along with the radiology facility. Staffers used stretchers to transport oxygen cylinders, while patients had to wade through water. A hospital staffer said the patient count was also low on Wednesday because the rain had made it difficult for people to get to the hospital.

A police official stationed at the hospital said that water overflowed from the OPD building, situated at a height, into the main hospital building situated at a lower level. “The police station’s parking lot was also flooded,” the official said.

At KEM hospital in Parel, also a chronic flooding spot, half a dozen trees were uprooted on the campus and the adjoining roads.

At Nair hospital, a major Covid-19 facility, doctors said the entire area around the college and main hospital building had been waterlogged since Tuesday.

“There is knee-deep water. Those doctors on duty were asked to continue over the next shift because we could not make it to the hospital for our shift,” a doctor from the hospital said.

At Jaslok hospital, an exterior shaft panel came crashing down due to strong winds around afternoon. “However, no one was hurt,” a spokesperson for the hospital said.

At the 1,800-bedded BKC Covid Care Centre, doctors said the temporary structure had resisted the high-speed winds that accompanied the rain, but there was waterlogging around the the facility.

The downpour also affected ambulance service across the city. According to Maharashtra Emergency Medical Services (MEMS), 30 per cent of its 108 ambulance services was affected. Of 93 locations, where the ambulance received calls for transporting patients, the worst affected were Parel East, Churchgate, Chinchpokli, Grant road, Kandivali Charkop area, Malad, Andheri West, Dadar West, Bandra West, and Sandhurst Road.

By evening, BMC opened its municipal schools between CST tand Kurla to move stranded people to safety.

