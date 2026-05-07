Water cut in Mumbai as pipeline leakage disrupts supply today. Check full list of affected areas

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Several parts of South Mumbai, including upscale localities in Byculla, Worli, Mumbai Central, and Grant Road, will face a day-long water cut Thursday after a major pipeline leakage was detected late Wednesday night.
According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), a 1,650-mm diameter water main developed a leak near Famous Studios in Worli, prompting immediate repair work.
Civic body officials said water supply through the pipeline was shut as a precautionary measure soon after the leakage was detected to prevent further wastage.
“The repair works have been taken up on a war footing. This water pipeline supplies water daily to the G south (Worli, Lower Parel), D (Malabar Hill, Cumbala Hill, Pedder Road, Girgaon and Grant Road) and E (Byculla, Mazgaon) areas. Therefore, as a result, the water supply in these areas has been stopped for May 7,” a statement by the BMC stated.
The supply stoppage is set to affect Dhobighat in Mahalaxmi, Kasturba, and Nair Hospitals.
This is the second water cut reported in Mumbai within the past week. Before that, BMC enforced a 30-hour water cut on April 30 for commissioning a new water supply channel, while another shutdown was announced on April 16 to facilitate chlorination work at the civic body’s water filtration plants.
Complete ward-wise list of areas that will see water cut:
D ward (Malabar Hill, Cumbala Hill, Pedder Road, Girgaon, and Grant Road)
The entire supply will be shut off in these areas:
Lamington Road, Tardeo, M P Mills compound, M S Ali Road, J Boman Behram Marg, R S Nimkar Marg, Shuklaji Street, Grant Road (East), Balram Street, Dr D B Marg, Pathe Bapurao Marg, and the entire Mumbai Central area, Ambedkar Road, and Keshavrao Khadye Road.
Water supply with low pressure
Md K Road, R R Road, J S S Road, Khadilkar Road, Girgaum Road, Hughes Road, Babulnath Road, Chowpatty Road
E Ward (Byculla and Mazgaon)
The entire supply will be shut off in these areas:
B J Marg, Sane Guruji Marg, Kasturba Hospital, Maulana Azad Road, Del Street, Dr Anandrao Nair Road, Meghrai Sethi Marg, Maratha Mandir Road, Mohammad Shaheed Marg, Kamathipura 1st to 14th Street, Chandramani Buddha Vihar Road, Agripada area, and Dr Anand Rao Nair Hospital
G South Ward (Worli, Lower Parel, Mahalaxmi)
The entire supply will be shut off in these areas:
J R Boricha Road, Sane Guruji Marg, and Dhobighat.
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