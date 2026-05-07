Water cut in Mumbai as pipeline leakage disrupts supply today. Check full list of affected areas

Mumbai water cut affects Worli, Byculla, Grant Road and nearby areas after BMC shut supply to repair a major pipeline leak near Famous Studios. (File photo)

Several parts of South Mumbai, including upscale localities in Byculla, Worli, Mumbai Central, and Grant Road, will face a day-long water cut Thursday after a major pipeline leakage was detected late Wednesday night.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), a 1,650-mm diameter water main developed a leak near Famous Studios in Worli, prompting immediate repair work.

Civic body officials said water supply through the pipeline was shut as a precautionary measure soon after the leakage was detected to prevent further wastage.

“The repair works have been taken up on a war footing. This water pipeline supplies water daily to the G south (Worli, Lower Parel), D (Malabar Hill, Cumbala Hill, Pedder Road, Girgaon and Grant Road) and E (Byculla, Mazgaon) areas. Therefore, as a result, the water supply in these areas has been stopped for May 7,” a statement by the BMC stated.