Mumbai: Water cut to be relaxed by 10% from tomorrow

Mumbai requires 4,200 million litres of water daily (MLD), of which the BMC supplies 3,800 MLD. (Representational)

Following a good rainfall recorded in the catchment areas of the seven lakes that supply drinking water to Mumbai since first week of August, BMC on Wednesday announced that the water cut it had imposed will be relaxed by 10 per cent from Friday.

The BMC had imposed a 20 per cent water cut in the city from August 5 when the stock in the lakes was 37.26 per cent of the total capacity.

According to BMC data, the seven lakes currently have 12.3 lakh million litres water, which is 85.14 per cent of their full capacity of 14.47 lakh million litres. While last year, the stock was 94.28 per cent on August 19, it was 91.83 per cent in 2018 the same day.

“Owing to good rainfall, we have reduced the water cut to 10 per cent. There is over one month of monsoon left and the stock is expected to rise further,” said Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects) P Velrasu, also in charge of the hydraulics department.

Mumbai requires 4,200 million litres of water daily (MLD), of which the BMC supplies 3,800 MLD.

The city draws water from Bhatsa, Middle Vaitarna, Upper Vaitarna, Tansa and Modak Sagar lakes, located in Thane and Nashik districts.

Though Mumbai received heavy showers in July, rainfall in the catchment areas of these five lakes was very poor. The remaining two, Tulsi and Vihar lakes, are situated within the city limits.

Modak Sagar lake started overflowing on Tuesday, the third lake to overflow this monsoon. The first to fill up was Tulsi lake, which started overflowing on July 28 and then Vihar lake on August 5. Last year, the three lakes had started overflowing by July 30.

Bhatsa lake, the major supplier of water to Mumbai, is currently at 83.38 per cent (597863 million litres) of its capacity. It also supplies water to neighbouring cities of Thane and Bhiwandi.

The BMC had imposed a 10 per cent water cut in quantity and a 15 per cent cut in supply timings in November 2018, when the stock stood at 76 per cent. It had then announced that the cut would remain in place till the monsoon in 2019. After a good rain, the cut was revoked last July.

The biggest water cut – 25 per cent – was imposed in 2014, followed by 20 per cent each in 2015 and 2016. Subsequently, a good monsoon resulted in a smooth summer in 2017.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd