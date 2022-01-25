Mumbai: Water cut in Govandi, Mankhurd, Chembur on January 27

According to the statement issued by the BMC, there will be 100 per cent water cut in areas like Govandi Station area, Tata Nagar, Deonar Municipal Colony, Lallubhai Compound.

In parts of M-east (Govandi, Mankhurd) and M-west (Chembur) there will be a water supply cut from 10 am on January 27 to 4 am on January 28. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has said that the 18-hour water cut is due to the work on changing the inlet valve of Trombay Reservoir which supplies water to parts of Govandi, Mankhurd, Shivaji Nagar, Chembur.

According to the statement issued by the BMC, there will be 100 per cent water cut in areas like Govandi Station area, Tata Nagar, Deonar Municipal Colony, Lallubhai Compound, Mankhurd Village, Defense area in Mankhurd, Cheeta Camp, Trombay Koliwada, BARC area in M-east ward.

Similarly, areas like Saibaba Nagar, Shramjivi Nagar, Shubhash Nagar, Chembur Gaothan, Swastik Park, Chembur Camp, Maitri Park, Union Park, Lal Dongar in M-west ward will have no water supply for 18 hours.