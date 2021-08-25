Mumbai: 10% water cut in parts of city on Thursday

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has proposed a 10 per cent water cut in the entire western suburb and parts of eastern and island city from 8 am on August 26 to 8 am on August 27.

According to the BMC, the water cut will be imposed from Bandra to Dahisar in western suburb, N ward (Ghatkopar, Vikhroli) and L ward (Kurla, Chandivali) in eastern suburb, and A ward (Churchgate, Fort), B ward (Dongari), C ward (Marine Lines, Kalbadevi), D ward (Malabar Hill, Grant Road), E ward (Byculla), G-south (Worli, Mahalaxmi) and G-north (Dadar, Dharavi).

Officials said the water cut has been planned due to installation work of a new 80 Million Litre capacity pump set at Panjrapur pumping station. The work will be completed on August 27.

The civic body has requested citizens to store water and use it carefully.