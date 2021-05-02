Mumbai: Watchman dies in fire at Turbhe ink-making unit

The Turbhe police said the incident took place around 8.15 am at Balaji polycoat factory, which printing inks, coatings, metals and plastic packaging, in Ambedkar Nagar.

A 53-year-old watchman, identified as Satyavan Singh, died in a major fire that broke out in an ink-manufacturing unit at Turbhe, Navi Mumbai, on Sunday, police said.

An accidental death report has been registered and a probe is on to ascertain the cause of the fire and if anyone’s negligence led to the incident.

The Turbhe police said the incident took place around 8.15 am at Balaji polycoat factory, which printing inks, coatings, metals and plastic packaging, in Ambedkar Nagar.

“There are 30 workers, who work in the unit. At the time of the incident, no one had come to work. A watchman named and a cleaner were at the spot. The watchman got stuck inside the factory and died in the fire. We are waiting for the fire report to ascertain the cause of the fire. We have taken an accident death report and will investigate further to find out if anyone’s negligence led to the incident,” said Rajendra Avhad, senior police inspector of the Turbhe police station.

“The Navi Mumbai fire department received an alert call around 8.15 am. Around 12 fire tenders and 10 to 12 water tankers were rushed to the spot. It took around eight hours to bring the blaze under control,” the official said.

Short circuit is apparently the reason behind the fire, he added.

