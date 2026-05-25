Mumbai’s first waste-to-energy plant in Pali Hill to be revived by BMC

Mumbai’s first waste-to-energy (WTE) plant, which became operational in 2018 at Bandra’s Pali Hill in Mumbai’s western suburbs and became defunct last year, is set to get a new lease of life as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is set to revive the plant.

The plant became operational from May 3, 2018, at a time when the civic body’s plan for the ambitious WTE plant at Deonar, which is set to become operational later this year, was only in discussion. The plant was also an entirely citizen-based drive that was spearheaded by the Pali Hill Residents Association (PHRA) in Bandra. The plant had a capacity to treat 1 tonne of organic waste daily, and catered to as many as 79 buildings and 23 bungalows.

“The idea of constructing this plant was first mooted in 2016 and two years later, the plant became operational. We (PHRA) had a tripartite agreement for running this plant with the BMC, a contract and an electricity supplying subsidiary,” Madhu Poplai, secretary of PHRA told the Indian Express. Poplai said that on a daily basis, this plant would process 680-720 KG of organic waste and produce electricity and manure out of it. The electricity produced from these waste items would be used in illuminating 69 street lights in the entire neighbourhood, as well as maintaining this plant. The plant would cater to the residents of some prominent celebrities including Gulzar, Rakesh Om Prakash Mehra, late Rishi Kapoor, and Dilip Kumar.

The plant is located adjoining the Bandra water reservoir with residential towers surrounded from three sides. However, officials and locals maintained that the plant was so well equipped that no emanating spells bothered local residents living in the area.

“The first operator who was maintaining the plant was doing it very well, however, the contract with him expired three years later following which we appointed a new agency in 2021, following which the problem started. The new operator didn’t carry out any operation or maintenance of this plant, which led to the facility developing problems. Later, in July 2025, the operator handed us the keys and said that they won’t be able to handle it henceforth and since then, the facility has been lying defunct,” Poplai said.

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Earlier this week a meeting was held between civic officials and local residents. The meeting was facilitated by Swapna Mhatre, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) councillor from Bandra. Speaking to The Indian Express, Mhatre said that she has written to the civic administration to modernise the plant.

“The plant became operational nearly a decade earlier, with time the technology has changed, so I have requested the administration to explore if the capacity of the facility could also be increased,” Mhatre said. At present, there are 84 buildings and 18 bungalows at Pali Hill, housing more than 4,000 residents.

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“We are exploring the possibility of reviving this plant by raising funds through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) schemes. An agency may run this plant by adhering to the Solid Waste Management (SWM) rules prescribed by the BMC,” said Kiran Dighavkar — deputy municipal commissioner.