Mumbai: Warmer nights ahead, max temperature to rise by end of week

After recording the coldest morning of the season, the minimum temperature marginally rose in the city on Tuesday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD)’s Santacruz observatory recorded a minimum temperature of 15.6 degrees Celsius, two degrees below normal. On Monday, Mumbai had recorded a minimum temperature at 13.2 degrees Celsius, the season’s lowest.

The cold conditions are likely to continue for the next 24 hours with a rise thereafter, the Met department said. According to the IMD’s seven-day forecast, night temperature is likely to rise from Thursday. As per the 24 hours forecast, the minimum or the night temperature will hover around 16 degrees Celsius. The mean minimum temperature for January is 17.3 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature was 18.2 degrees Celsius in the city on Sunday. The low temperatures were reported two days after several parts of the city received unseasonal rain. January and February are considered winter months in the city, as per the IMD.

After recording the lowest maximum temperature in the last decade, Mumbai witnessed a slight increase in day temperature. The maximum temperature recorded on Tuesday was 27.3 degrees Celsius, four degrees below normal. According to the forecast, the maximum temperature will rise to 30 degrees Celsius by the end of the week.

The lowest minimum temperature last year was 14.8 degrees Celsius and in the year before that 11.4 degrees Celsius. The all-time lowest minimum temperature was recorded on January 22, 1962, at 7.4 degrees Celsius.

A yellow alert has been issued for parts of Maharashtra’s Vidarbha region for the next two days. The IMD Tuesday issued the alert predicting thunderstorms with lightning and light to moderate rainfall.

After recording ‘poor’ air quality for nearly two weeks, the Air Quality Index (AQI) improved to the ‘satisfactory’ category, according to the System of Air Quality Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR). The AQI on Tuesday was 72. As per the forecast from SAFAR, the AQI is likely to remain in the satisfactory category on Wednesday.