Explained: Why Mumbai is seeing warmer February days

Meteorologists have attributed the recent spike in temperatures to the influx of easterly winds, or warm winds blowing in from the landward side rather than the sea. (Source: Express Archives)

Despite the ongoing winter season, the city has been sweltering under unusually high temperatures this month with maximum temperatures consistently hovering 3-4 degrees above the normal in the past week.

While maximum temperatures marginally dipped to 32.7 degrees on Monday afternoon, the city recorded highs of 34.5 degrees on Sunday, which is 3.6 degrees above the normal.

Prior to this, Mumbai’s Santacruz observatory logged more than 35 degrees on the mercury scales for three consecutive days between February 5 and February 7 — marking a departure of over four degrees above the normal range for the season

What has led to the sharp spike in temperatures?

Meteorologists have attributed the recent spike in temperatures to the influx of easterly winds, or warm winds blowing in from the landward side rather than the sea.