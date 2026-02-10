Explained: Why Mumbai is seeing warmer February days

Despite the ongoing winter season, the city has been sweltering under unusually high temperatures this month with maximum temperatures consistently hovering 3-4 degrees above the normal in the past week.
While maximum temperatures marginally dipped to 32.7 degrees on Monday afternoon, the city recorded highs of 34.5 degrees on Sunday, which is 3.6 degrees above the normal.
Prior to this, Mumbai’s Santacruz observatory logged more than 35 degrees on the mercury scales for three consecutive days between February 5 and February 7 — marking a departure of over four degrees above the normal range for the season
What has led to the sharp spike in temperatures?
Meteorologists have attributed the recent spike in temperatures to the influx of easterly winds, or warm winds blowing in from the landward side rather than the sea.
“Over the past few days, we have easterlies in the lower levels which is indicative of warm winds blowing in from the land. This has led to a spike in temperatures in the past week,” said Sushma Nair, scientist at IMD Mumbai.
Mumbai is usually moderated by cooler winds from the Arabian Sea. However, land heats up faster than water, and winds coming from inland areas tend to carry warmer, drier air, pushing up daytime temperatures.
Nair pointed out that this season has also seen fewer western disturbances, weather systems that typically bring cloud cover, rain or snowfall in north India and help lower temperatures in western India. “This season, we have observed less of western disturbances which usher in westerly winds that bring down maximum temperatures,” she said.
“While we are experiencing easterly winds at present, this season is typically associated with the western disturbance system… These western disturbances lead to an influx of westerly winds which blow from the westward direction of the seas. At present, such western disturbance systems are absent,” she explained.
However, experts and past records suggest that Mumbai is prone to experiencing above-normal temperatures during February.
Trends of a warmer February over the years: What records show
According to the IMD, winter season in India encompasses two months – January and February. Even as February is officially categorised a winter month, Mumbai is prone to recording above normal maximum temperatures during the month.
In the year 2025, for example, the weather bureau declared a heatwave in the month of February as the city reeled under mercury levels of over 38 degrees for nearly three consecutive days. In 2025, the city recorded its warmest February month since 2017 when maximum temperatures touched 38.7 degrees on February 25, followed by highs of 38.5 degrees on February 26.
This is not an isolated occurrence. Data procured from the IMD show that in 2024, the city recorded its hottest day of February at 37.5 degrees, while in 2023, the warmest day was logged at 37.9 degrees Celsius.
When can the city expect some relief?
While the city may see some relief with maximum temperatures in the range of 32 degrees to 33 degrees until February 11, the maximum temperatures are slated to yet again spike to 35 degrees from February 13.
During the weekend, temperatures are forecast to remain over 35 degrees until at least February 15 (Sunday), following which the city is expected to witness cloudy skies.
Nayonika Bose is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express’ Mumbai bureau. While in the early stages of her career, her focused reporting on local governance and community welfare already demonstrates clear Expertise and Trustworthiness in covering essential civic issues impacting Mumbai's residents.
Expertise & Authority (E-E-A-T)
Specialized Focus: Nayonika's reporting is dedicated to civic and community issues, providing readers with highly relevant, ground-level information about the functionality and administration of India's largest metropolitan area.
Core Coverage Areas: Her articles highlight a strong focus on the fundamental quality of life and public safety in Mumbai, including:
Civic Infrastructure: Reports on critical failures and initiatives related to public works, such as the recurring problem of unauthorized building collapses in Navi Mumbai, the construction of new infrastructure projects (like the Dahisar-Bhayandar Link Road and the Mahalaxmi cable-stayed bridge), and the maintenance of essential city services (e.g., manhole cover theft).
Urban Governance & Crisis Management: Provides detailed coverage of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) response to major crises, particularly during the monsoon (e.g., heavy rainfall, water cuts, and public health concerns like dengue and malaria) and large-scale public safety incidents (e.g., the hoarding collapse fallout).
Community Welfare & Rights: Reports on key social issues, including the financial aid scheme for persons with disabilities, the struggles of Mumbai's hawkers protesting eviction drives, and the dangers faced by workers due to the continuation of manual scavenging in water tanks.
Cultural & Heritage Reporting: Covers significant community stories, including the restoration of British-era fountains and the history of institutions like the 126-year-old Chinchpokli cemetery, showing a breadth of interest beyond pure administration.
Tweets @nayonikakb