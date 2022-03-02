Mumbai civic body to launch ward-wise helpline numbers for civic complaints

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is launching ward-wise helpline numbers to help citizens register civic complaints and resolve their local issues efficiently. The helpline numbers for each of the 24 wards will be issued after the current term of elected corporators ends on March 7.

“People can call and register their complaints. Also, the existing helpline number 1916 can be used for civic complaints,” said an official from the BMC.

Usually, citizens would approach their local corporators for help with civic issues. “Local corporators work as the point of contact between the BMC administration and citizens. They help resolve issues like waste management, sewage, water supply and encroachment. Although the corporators will remain active after their terms get over, the helpline will address civic issues directly,” the official added.

The BMC polls are expected to take place in mid-April. The process of finalisation of ward boundaries is in the last stage, as the public hearing on the draft ward boundaries recently concluded.

A senior official from the BMC said the corpoartors’ terms will end on March 7, and they will no longer work as trustees of the municipal corporation.

There are 227 corporators across Mumbai.