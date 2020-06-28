Mumbai: Ward boy arrested for ‘molesting’ trainee doctor at govt hospital

The accused, identified as Gajendra Gosavi, was arrested on Friday, said an officer. (Representative Image) The accused, identified as Gajendra Gosavi, was arrested on Friday, said an officer. (Representative Image)

A 45-year-old ward boy has been arrested for allegedly molesting a trainee doctor inside the premises of a government hospital.

According to police, the 30-year-old doctor, who was on night duty, was walking towards a ward when the accused came from behind and groped her on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

An officer from J J Marg police station said, “The doctor screamed for help, when the accused threatened her not to raise an alarm.”

Police said the doctor informed her seniors, following which the dean of the hospital was informed.

“They called up a senior police officer, after which a team was sent to the spot,” said an officer.

On the basis of the doctor’s statement, a case was registered under sections 354 (outraging the modesty of a woman), 354 (D) (stalking) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

The accused, identified as Gajendra Gosavi, was arrested on Friday, said an officer.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Avinash Dharmadhikari (Dongri division) said, “We were informed that a doctor was molested, following which a case was registered and the accused has been arrested.”

