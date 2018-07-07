Mumbai: Wall of Ghatkopar housing complex caves in

The collapsed wall on Friday. (Express photo by Prashant Nadkar) The collapsed wall on Friday. (Express photo by Prashant Nadkar)

A part of the ground and compound wall of an upscale housing complex, Kalptaru Aura in Ghatkopar (West) on LBS Marg, caved in on Friday morning. No major damage to property or casualty has been reported. This comes days after the wall of a residential building, Lloyd Estate in Wadala, collapsed following downpour on June 25.

Residents of Kalptaru Aura said they had been complaining to the BMC ward office since last October, when they spotted cracks on the compound wall for the first time. “We had complained that the cracks had appeared due to scouring of the nearby nullah. After that, the civic officials inspected the site and the local ward office forwarded the complaint to the storm water drains department. The department then issued a notice to the developer and architect for faulty construction of the compound wall. The matter got stuck there,” said a resident.

“Only 50 metres of the compound wall has caved in as of now, but the entire stretch of wall could collapse anytime,” the resident added.

A Kalpataru Group spokesperson said: “The compound wall was built 10 years ago as per stipulated standards after taking necessary permissions from the civic agencies. It is located on an uninhabited private stretch on the rear side of the society adjoining a drain, which is maintained by the BMC. The society was handed over to residents almost a decade ago. However, nullah desilting and dredging over the past decade has led to scouring of soil below the nullah wall, leading to its weakening at certain points.”

The spokesperson alleged that as the base of the nullah had collapsed at certain points, it had in turn weakened the compound wall because of its location near the drain. “In light of all the above facts, it is completely unfounded to shift any or part of the blame on to Kalpataru Group.”

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App