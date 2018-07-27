Mumbai: Walking style gives away man who stole Rs 55 lakh

On July 23, Sayed had approached LT Marg police and lodged a complaint alleging that his company has been robbed of Rs 55 lakh. On July 23, Sayed had approached LT Marg police and lodged a complaint alleging that his company has been robbed of Rs 55 lakh.

A disctinct walking style of a 35-year-old man has helped the Mumbai Police crack a Rs 55-lakh robbery case.

The accused, Javed Sayed, was arrested on Thursday. Police said Sayed, who worked as a manager with a pen wholesaler company, had walked away with Rs 55 lakh on Monday by hiding the cash in the raincoat that he was wearing.

On July 23, Sayed had approached LT Marg police and lodged a complaint alleging that his company has been robbed of Rs 55 lakh. “During investigation, we learnt that apart from the cash, the accused had also fled with the DVR of the CCTV cameras installed at the company’s office. So, we started looking for CCTV footages of neighbouring shops,” an officer from LT Marg police station said. The footage from the neighbouring shops showed a suspect wearing a grey raincoat from the back.

“But the walking style of the suspect was similar to that of the complainant… they both walked fast and in a different style. So, we called him to the police station for inquiry. On checking his scooter, we found a grey coloured raincoat. Once we were confident that he could be involved, we interrogated him and he confessed to the crime,” the officer said.

“The owners stay in Dubai and would come to Mumbai every six months to collect cash from the shop. Sayed claims that in their absence, he has been taking care of the shop but they never helped him… He had been planning the robbery for the last 15 days,” said an officer. The police recovered the money from the commode of Sayed’s washroom in his residence.

