Balcony collapse kills man in Mumbai, second rain-related death in 24 hours

A 51-year-old man died after a part of a third-floor balcony of a residential building collapsed in South Mumbai’s Walkeshwar area late on Tuesday. This was the second monsoon-related death reported in the city in the past 24 hours, after an 11-year-old boy was killed when a tree fell on a school van.

The man, Santosh Ramachandra Bharaskar, was likely standing near the more-than-five-decade-old building on Babulnath Road in Walkeshwar when the balcony collapsed around 11.30 pm, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation officials said.

“The victim got initially trapped under the debris, and he was taken to the hospital immediately after that, where he was declared dead,” an official said.