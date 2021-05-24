Mumbai: Walk-in vaccination to resume for 45+ group seeking first Covishield dose

The BMC will on Monday restart walk-in vaccinations for citizens above 45 years seeking their first dose of Covishield for three days a week.

Those who are seeking their second dose of Covishield and have completed 84 days since their first dose as well as those seeking their second dose of Covaxin will also be allowed to walk in without registration and appointment.

For the remaining three days, BMC will only allow vaccination through appointment. The vaccination drive will be closed on Sundays.

BMC on Saturday night received 30,000 vaccine doses from the state government.

The civic body will on Monday start administering the second dose of Covishield to senior citizens who have completed 12 weeks after the first jab.

In Mumbai, vaccination drive for those above 60 years began on March 1. Now, with the gap between two Covishield doses increased up to 12 to 16 weeks, BMC was so far only allowing first doses of Covishield to be administered, as no one was eligible for the second jab since March 1.

As per BMC data, there are 11 lakh senior citizens in Mumbai. Among them, 8.82 lakh have got the first dose. The civic body is now focusing on covering the remaining 3 lakh.

At each centre, 80 per cent of the total Covishield vaccines will be reserved for the second dose and the remaining for the first dose.

No vaccine was administered on Sunday. As per data, on Saturday, 25,510 beneficiaries got inoculated. Till Friday, BMC had a stock of about 70,000 doses of Covishield and Covaxin.

Officials said that while the civic body will continue to vaccinate beneficiaries in the 45-plus age group, no jabs will be administered to the 18-44 age group.

In all, 3.39 lakh senior citizens have got both doses. The BMC has vaccinated 29.55 lakh people across the city in all age groups.