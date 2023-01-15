Mumbai wakes up to season’s coldest temperature at 13.8 degrees Celsius

Mumbai woke up to the coldest day of the season on Sunday as the minimum (night) temperature recorded at the Santacruz observatory of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) was 13.8 degrees Celsius, four degrees below the normal temperature.

The maximum (day) temperature also showed a significant decline as the IMD reading Sunday touched 26.2 degrees Celsius, five degrees below the normal temperature. The lowest temperature recorded so far this winter was 15 degrees Celsius on December 25.

The IMD’s coastal station in Colaba also recorded 16.2 degrees Celsius in night temperature, while the day temperature was 27.2 degrees.

Earlier last week, IMD officials had predicted that Mumbai will experience the coldest phase of this winter season between January 15 and 17. Sushma Nair, scientist and weather expert from IMD Mumbai, said owing to the prolonged winter in northern India, Mumbai will also feel a nip in the air during this period.

Subscriber Only Stories View All

“At present, northerly winds are blowing and humidity will also be very low which is resulting in cool and dry weather conditions. The city will experience cool weather till January 17, following which Mumbai may start getting warmer gradually as the temperatures are again expected to rise marginally,” Nair told The Indian Express.

Mahesh Palawat, weather expert and meteorologist from SkyMet Weather Services, said winds directly blowing from North India are affecting Mumbai. “At present, the northern parts of India are experiencing snowfall due to which western and north-western India is experiencing a dip in daily temperature. In several parts of northern Maharashtra, the daily temperature had already dipped below 10 degrees over the past one week. This is the result of northerly winds that are directly blowing over Mumbai,” he explained.

Throughout the past week, Mumbai recorded day temperatures above 30 degrees, while at night the mercury hovered between 15 and 18 degrees Celsius.