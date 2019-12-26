Mumbai wakes up to light rain, haze on Christmas; records ‘poor’ AQI

Children enjoy Christmas at Marine Drive on Wednesday. (Express photo by Pradip Das) Children enjoy Christmas at Marine Drive on Wednesday. (Express photo by Pradip Das)

Mumbai woke up to a hazy Christmas morning Wednesday, with parts of the city’s western suburbs reporting light rain, high humidity and overcast conditions. Light rainfall was reported at Churchgate, Andheri, Kandivali, Powai and in adjoining areas like Thane, Diva, on Wednesday evening, officials said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a partly cloudy sky with a possibility of very light to light rain in Mumbai city and its suburbs for next 24 hours (at 2 pm).

“Warm and moist winds blowing over Maharashtra, both from the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal, caused the rainfall on Wednesday. As a result, their (moist winds from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal) confluence has brought in moisture over the region, which, in turn, has given way to overcast skies and isolated rain,” an official from IMD said.

Decade-long rainfall data maintained by the IMD indicated that the city has received rainfall only three times in December since 2009. The highest amount of rain recorded in December was in 2017, with the monthly total of 75.8 mm. The record of highest 24-hour rainfall was recorded on December 6 that year at 53.8 mm.

According to officials, rainfall during the month is ‘rare’ as atmospheric conditions are generally extremely dry under the influence of cold winds blowing from north India.

“The rain was feeble and the overcast skies didn’t hamper the Christmas spirit. However, the pollution levels in the city are quite high, and many are complaining of cough,” Charkop-resident Nikita Rebello said.

On Wednesday, Air Quality Index (AQI) continued to be recorded at ‘poor’ category at 240 for the fourth consecutive day. According to the System of Air Quality Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), air quality is unlikely to improve Thursday.

Night temperature was recorded at 24.2 degrees Celsius, which is six degrees above normal, while maximum temperature was 30.6 degrees. Relative humidity was recorded at 84 per cent.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App