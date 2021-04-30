Mumbai: Pradeep Vyas promoted to additional chief secretary

Pradeep Vyas has worked as the Mumbai district collector, state finance secretary and National Health Mission commissioner. (File)

PRINCIPAL SECRETARY of the state public health department Pradeep Vyas has been elevated to the post of additional chief secretary. He will continue to work at the health department, where he has been working since July 2017.

A 1989-batch IAS officer, Vyas completed MBBS from Jaipur. He pursued MD in paediatrics. He has been playing a key role during the ongoing pandemic.

Vyas served in various departments, such as industries and finance, for eight years in Tamil Nadu at the beginning of his career. Later, he moved to Maharashtra and worked in the Maharashtra State Seeds Corporation and Agro Industries Development Corporation.

He has worked as the Mumbai district collector, state finance secretary and National Health Mission commissioner.