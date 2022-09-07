scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 07, 2022

Mumbai: VoltUp to open 500 battery-swapping stations in deal with Adani, Hero and Zomato

This is the first smart, electric mobility partnership in India between a battery-swapping startup and infrastructure, equipment manufacturer and last-mile partners.

VoltUp offers battery-swapping solutions for all electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers. (Source: LinkedIn)

Battery-swapping startup VoltUp announced a partnership on Wednesday with Adani Electricity, Hero Electric and Zomato to open 500 electric mobility stations across Mumbai by 2024, catering to over 30,000 riders daily.

Starting with 120 docks in 10 locations between Goregaon and Borivali, the partnership plans to add 50 locations by year-end to cover the western line from Churchgate to Mira-Bhayandar.

This is the first smart mobility partnership in India between a battery-swapping startup and infrastructure, original equipment manufacturer and last-mile partners.

Inadequate charging infrastructure and electric vehicles’ high prices and long charging time have been the major hurdles to the adoption of electric mobility in the country. VoltUp, Adani Electricity, Hero Electric and Zomato have come together to scale up infrastructure by bridging the gaps, the startup said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 6, 2022: Why you should read ‘Urban Flooding’ or ‘PM-S...Premium
UPSC Key-September 6, 2022: Why you should read ‘Urban Flooding’ or ‘PM-S...
Why Amit Shah’s Mumbai visit is so significant for BJPPremium
Why Amit Shah’s Mumbai visit is so significant for BJP
What Reliance’s move to acquire a majority stake in a solar softwar...Premium
What Reliance’s move to acquire a majority stake in a solar softwar...
‘My Dear Comrade’ Vijayan to ‘my brother’ Rahul t...Premium
‘My Dear Comrade’ Vijayan to ‘my brother’ Rahul t...

VoltUp will now be able to provide instant energy to Zomato delivery agents, for whom charging their two-wheeler batteries proves to be challenging. Instant battery swapping will enable these delivery riders to have seamless business without constantly thinking of getting the batteries charged. It will also reduce their running cost from Rs 3 per km (when using fossil fuels) to Rs 1 per km, according to the startup.

VoltUp offers battery-swapping solutions for all electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers. With battery swapping expected to take less than a minute, the startup hopes to ensure almost zero downtime and a hassle-free experience for the riders.

Siddharth Kabra, co-founder and CEO of VoltUp, said at the launch of the partnership, “In a fast-paced city like Mumbai where time is always of essence, enabling riders to instant battery swapping will empower them to grow economically while doing away with range anxiety. Adani Electricity’s dense network, Zomato’s adoption of EV and Hero Electric’s manufacturing of advanced and affordable products resonate with VoltUp’s business model of providing a complete, green solution to the EV industry.”

More from Mumbai
Advertisement

An Adani Electricity spokesperson said, “Our partnership with VoltUp is yet another in the space, wherein we are enabling access to our dense and reliable network, with a strong commitment to supplying 100 per cent sustainable energy.”

First published on: 07-09-2022 at 02:55:55 pm
Next Story

Former Bengaluru Urban DC granted default bail after police fail to file bribery case charge sheet within 60 days

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Bharat Jodo Yatra: A bold move by Cong, but why it may not be enough
Opinion

Bharat Jodo Yatra: A bold move by Cong, but why it may not be enough

Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav's surprise midnight checks at govt hospitals
Watch

Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav's surprise midnight checks at govt hospitals

SC to hear on Sept 27 if EC can decide on 'real' Sena
Thackeray vs Shinde

SC to hear on Sept 27 if EC can decide on 'real' Sena

Rs 10 crore villa, govt links, 3 wives: Meet man who stole 5,000 cars

Rs 10 crore villa, govt links, 3 wives: Meet man who stole 5,000 cars

Asia Cup 2022: India still in it, but only just

Asia Cup 2022: India still in it, but only just

Indian-origin Suella Braverman appointed UK Home Secretary

Indian-origin Suella Braverman appointed UK Home Secretary

Looking past Yogendra Yadav resignation, SKM plans to hit refresh

Looking past Yogendra Yadav resignation, SKM plans to hit refresh

Bollywood hopes Brahmastra is the 'Revival Astra' it needs

Bollywood hopes Brahmastra is the 'Revival Astra' it needs

Ravi Shastri reacts to India's Asia Cup loss vs Sri Lanka

Ravi Shastri reacts to India's Asia Cup loss vs Sri Lanka

'I am a diabetic. Can I have sugarcane juice?'

'I am a diabetic. Can I have sugarcane juice?'

Why you might have to pay more for the iPhone 14 series

Why you might have to pay more for the iPhone 14 series

At threat from Pak floods, the 5,000-year-old heritage of Mohenjo Daro

At threat from Pak floods, the 5,000-year-old heritage of Mohenjo Daro

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 07: Latest News
Advertisement