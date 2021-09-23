Mumbai: VJTI appointed consultant to fix leakages in Anik Panjarpol Tunnel

The BMC has appointed Veermata Jijabai Technical Institute (VJTI) as a consultant to fix leakages in the Anik Panjarpol Tunnel and for technical assistance for road repair work on the Eastern Freeway.

The 16-km freeway, started in 2014, cuts travel time between Navi Mumbai and Thane to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) from one-and-a-half hours to 40 minutes.

For the last few years, there have been water leakages inside the twin tunnels. Officials failed to find the source of leakages and, considering the risk of accidents, the civic body gave a contract of Rs 23 lakh to VJTI. The institute will prepare a report on fixing the leakages and submit it in a month. A proposal of appointment of VJTI was approved in the Standing Committee on Wednesday.

“VJTI will study and guide the civic body on corrective measures against leakages and repair of surfaces. After they submit a report, we will invite tenders for repair works,” said chairman of Standing Committee Yashwant Jadhav.

The BMC is also planning repair work on elevated roads and the approach road at Panjrapol. As per an estimate, the work will cost Rs 73 crore.

While the freeway was constructed by Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), it was later handed over to BMC for maintenance. The BMC has also taken up repairs of lighting inside the tunnels.