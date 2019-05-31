Mumbai: Menstrual hygiene kits launched for visually impaired

In a step towards inclusiveness in sex education and menstrual hygiene, Siddhant Shah, his partially sighted mother Anisha Shah and their team Access For All have developed tactile kits and a braille book on menstrual hygiene to be used in special schools.

Siddhant and Anisha are founders of Access For All. They decided to do this after discovering that there were almost no braille books that dealt with menstrual hygiene. “Inculcating sighted people into sex education is easy. But not so much for others. We have references of cases in rural India where blind students who did not receive the right guidance became victims of sexual abuse,” said Shah.

Each kit costs Rs 20,000, but mass production will help lower the price, Shah said. A kit contains three tactile charts, two braille books, three sanitary pads, two menstruation cups and an audio CD.

The braille books and tactile charts explain ovulation and the body with the help of images. It also gives facts on how things like sanitary pads, menstruation cups and tampons are used and when. “Many girls in blind schools use rags or hay wrapped in cloth, which is harmful. They need to be made aware of safe options,” added Shah.

The books also give a list of doctors and gynaecologists in the area.