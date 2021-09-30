Mumbai: Virar man arrested for murder of wife

The Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar police on Tuesday arrested a 35-year-old man for allegedly killing his wife and injuring his mother-in-law after the two refused to join him in a fight with his neighbours at Virar (East) on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off, Jagdish Gurav (35) was arrested by crime branch unit 3 near his residence.

Gurav was on the run after murdering his wife Supriya (28). The police said the incident took place around 9 pm in a flat owned by Supriya’s mother Sushma Shetty (47) at Narendra Brahma complex. Since the death of Shetty’s husband in 2020, Supriya, Jagdish and their three children had been staying with her at her flat.

An officer said Jagdish picked up a fight with his neighbours because they were drying clothes outside the flat. “He called up Supriya and asked the mother and daughter to join him in the fight. Supriya refused as she was busy with chores… Soon after, Jagadish returned and started abusing his wife and mother-in-law. Shetty confronted him but he bashed her head against a wall,” the officer added.

“Seeing this, Supriya pushed him away but Jagdish picked up a kitchen knife and stabbed her in the chest. When Shetty tried to stop him, he slashed her hand and fled,” the officer said.