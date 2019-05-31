Mumbai: Virar-Churchgate AC local fares increased

Commuters of the AC local train plying between Churchgate and Virar on the Western Railway (WR) will have to cough up higher fares starting June 1, following a fare-revision by the Ministry of Railways.

Advertising

Currently, the fare of 12 AC local train services that run on WR from Monday to Friday is 1.2 times the first-class fare of local train services on the WR. Starting June 1, a single ticket journey will cost up to Rs 5 to Rs 15 more.

On Thursday, the WR announced a hike in fares of AC local services. According to the WR, weekly pass travellers will incur a fare hike of Rs 25 to Rs 80, fortnight pass holders will get a hike of Rs 35 to Rs 125 and monthly pass holders will have to pay Rs 50 to Rs 165 more.

Mumbai AC local train services have become very popular. In 2018-19, India’s first AC local train earned at least Rs 19 crore. The AC locals have earned approximately Rs 1.84 crore just in April. The AC local had started on December 25, 2017 and has earned a total revenue of at least Rs 24 crore up to April 30, 2019.

In 2017-18, as many as 7,28,620 commuters have travelled on the AC local and earned Rs 3.18 crore. In 2018-19, at least 47 lakh commuters had travelled on the local, which earned Rs 18.90 crore. According to the WR, at least 58 lakh commuters have travelled on the AC local till date.