Mumbai: Vile Parle hutments did not collapse due to Metro work, clarifies MMRDA

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) on Monday clarified that the incident where portions of seven hutments adjoining a nullah collapsed in Mumbai’s Vile Parle area on Sunday night was not due to Metro work.

“With regards to slum collapse on V L Mehta Marg on the night of 25.9.22. No work of Metro is being carried out on this stretch since June 2022. The hutments are away from Metro Line 2B alignment. Hence this collapse is not due to Metro work,” the MMRDA said in a statement.

The clarification was issued after a regional news channel said that the incident occurred due to Metro work.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), portions of seven huts adjoining a nullah collapsed in the Vile Parle area after 9 pm on Sunday. While no injuries were reported, 24 adjoining shanties were vacated and the residents were shifted to a civic corporation-run school. Civic officials provided the residents with food and water.