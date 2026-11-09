A 19-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by three persons, including a juvenile, following an altercation over firecrackers bursting near a parked motorcycle in Vile Parle late on Sunday night. The Juhu police arrested two men and apprehended the juvenile within five hours of the incident.

The deceased, identified as Nanu alias Shubhankar Mukhiya (19), was critically injured in the assault. One of his friends also sustained injuries.

According to the police, the incident took place around 11 pm when Mukhiya and four friends, all residents of Santacruz, were on their way to Juhu beach. When they reached near Sahakar Bhandar on V M Road, Vile Parle (West), one of them burst firecrackers near a Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycle parked on the road.