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A 19-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by three persons, including a juvenile, following an altercation over firecrackers bursting near a parked motorcycle in Vile Parle late on Sunday night. The Juhu police arrested two men and apprehended the juvenile within five hours of the incident.
The deceased, identified as Nanu alias Shubhankar Mukhiya (19), was critically injured in the assault. One of his friends also sustained injuries.
According to the police, the incident took place around 11 pm when Mukhiya and four friends, all residents of Santacruz, were on their way to Juhu beach. When they reached near Sahakar Bhandar on V M Road, Vile Parle (West), one of them burst firecrackers near a Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycle parked on the road.
The motorcycle belonged to one of the accused, and this led to an argument and an exchange of abuses between the two groups. Allegedly holding a grudge over the incident, the accused called two accomplices. When Mukhiya and his friends had moved a short distance away, the three men allegedly caught up with them and assaulted them with kicks and punches, a police officer said.
During the assault, Mukhiya fell to the ground and sustained a severe head injury. He was rushed to a hospital but later succumbed to his injuries, the officer said.
Following the incident, the Juhu police formed multiple teams to trace the attackers. Using technical analysis, the police identified and apprehended all three within five hours.
The two arrested accused have been identified as Rahul Santosh Mandal (23) and Ravikumar Sarvanan Devendra (22), both residents of Nehru Nagar in Vile Parle (West). The juvenile, whose involvement was established during the investigation, was sent to a juvenile remand home after the necessary legal formalities.
The police have registered a murder case against the accused and further investigation is underway.