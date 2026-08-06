Mumbai shocker: Loud music turns 3 brothers against each other, leaves father and son dead

The deceased's wife and youngest son were also attacked by the two brothers, police said. (Gemini-generated image)

A clash between three brothers over loud music turned tragic after they turned on each other, leaving a father and son dead at their residence in the Vikhroli suburb of Mumbai. Parksite Police has detained two persons and registered a murder case.

As per zonal DCP Abhaysinha Deshmukh, the incident took place in the early hours of Thursday, August 6, in the Rahul Nagar area of Vikhroli (West) under the jurisdiction of Parksite Police Station.

The dispute erupted when 40-year-old Sunil Vishwakarma was playing loud music on his phone, which reportedly irked his other two brothers, Surendra and Suraj.

“Sunil was playing loud music on his phone, and one of the brothers got upset and asked him to reduce the volume. It led to a fight between them, and in a fit of rage, brothers Surendra and Suraj Vishwakarma stabbed Sunil and his 14-year-old son Shlok,” a police officer said.