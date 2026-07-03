Changing City: Mumbai’s Vidyavihar flyover likely to open by August 15 after delays

The much-awaited Vidyavihar flyover in Mumbai, which was set to open for traffic in June, is likely to become operational only by next month, with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) eyeing the completion of the crucial east-west link over the Central Railway Line by August 15. The Rs 178-crore infrastructure project over Vidyavihar railway station has been designed to connect Ramkrishna Chemburkar Marg (East) with Lal Bahadur Shastri (LBS) Marg (West).

Conceived nearly 35 years ago, the Vidyavihar flyover will allow motorists to cut down their travel time to less than 10 minutes, skipping the flyovers in Ghatkopar and Kurla — a commute that otherwise takes at least 40 to 45 minutes.